Why IHS Holding Stock Won the Market on Wednesday

The company phoned in its third-quarter figures.

It delivered an 8% increase in revenue, and a flip into profitability on the bottom line.

Investors heard the call of telecom infrastructure specialist IHS Holding (NYSE: IHS) on Wednesday. On the back of its latest set of quarterly figures, they bid the company's shares up almost 2% that trading session. This was more than good enough to beat the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) increase of 0.1%.

A busy quarter

For its third quarter, IHS's revenue topped $455 million, representing a year-over-year gain of more than 8%. In a more dramatic development, the company flipped hard into profitability on the bottom line, with a surplus of more than $147 million ($0.44 per share) against the third-quarter 2024 loss of almost $206 million.

Both headline financials easily surpassed the average analyst estimates, which were under $425 million on the top line and $0.11 per share for net income.

IHS, which operates in global markets such as Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, attributed its growth to higher revenue from activities such as colocation, fiber build-outs and lease amendments.

Guidance upticks

IHS management was clearly feeling confident about the looming future, as it raised guidance for the entirety of 2025.

The new forecast for annual revenue is $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion, up from the previous range of $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) is now estimated at $995 million to nearly $1.02 billion. The former projection was $985 million to slightly over $1 billion.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

