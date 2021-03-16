Why IHeartMedia Stock Was Climbing Today

What happened

Shares of IHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) were moving higher today after the broadcast and digital media company got an analyst upgrade, stoking hopes for a recovery as the pandemic fades.

As of 1:41 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, the stock was up 10.3%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

J.P. Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti lifted his rating on the stock this morning from underperform to neutral and hiked his price target from $13 to $17. Petti argued that advertising revenue will recover sooner than expected, and noted the company's recent strength in digital revenue growth and EBITDA margins. He also cited upside from the company's acquisition of Triton, a digital audience and advertising measurement business it bought from E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) last month for $230 million. Finally, Petti note the potential for "strategic optionality" for the company, meaning unanticipated ways it can grow.

Now what

Recovery stocks have been on a roll in the last few weeks, so it's not surprising to see IHeartMedia joining the pack. The broadcaster should benefit from increased time commuting and being spent outside the house, as radio-listening is most often done inside the car.

The stock has recovered from steep losses when the pandemic struck and is now trading roughly even with where it was at the start of 2020. In its fourth-quarter earnings report, which came out at the end of February, the company reported a 9% decline in revenue to $936 million, improving from the prior quarter, and said adjusted EBITDA was down 13% to $265 million.

The company didn't offer guidance for 2021, but the recovery since the start of the pandemic bodes well for 2021. Still, with the shares now trading as high as they've been since the 2019 IPO, investors may be wondering how much higher this media stock can go.

10 stocks we like better than iHeartMedia, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and iHeartMedia, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.