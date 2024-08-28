Why Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Idaho Strategic Resources, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.20 per share, which is a change of +566.67% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources has increased 185.71% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.72 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +700% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Idaho Strategic Resources, with one estimate moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 166.67%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Idaho Strategic Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Idaho Strategic Resources have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 14.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

