Why IBM Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) popped 7% on Wednesday after the technology titan delivered stronger-than-expected sales and profits.

So what

IBM's revenue rose 8% year over year to $14.2 billion in the first quarter. Sales to Kyndryl, the managed IT services business IBM divested in November, accounted for 5 percentage points of that growth.

Software and consulting sales were bright spots. Sales in these segments jumped 12% and 13%, respectively, to $5.8 billion and $4.8 billion. The gains were fueled by strong demand for IBM's hybrid cloud offerings, which help companies integrate their private IT operations with public cloud-computing platforms operated by the likes of Microsoft and Alphabet. All in all, IBM's hybrid cloud revenue leaped 14% to $5 billion, placing it at a greater than $20 billion annual run rate.

IBM's adjusted earnings from continuing operations increased 25% to $1.40 per share. That bested Wall Street's forecast, which had called for adjusted earnings per share of $1.38.

Better still, the tech-giant's cash flow production remained robust. IBM generated $1.2 billion in free cash flow. This, combined with the more than $10 billion in cash reserves on its balance sheet, allowed IBM to reward shareholders with $1.5 billion in dividend payments.

Now what

These solid results prompted IBM to boost its full-year financial outlook. Management is now guiding for revenue growth at the high end of its previously forecasted mid-single-digit range. The company also reiterated its projection for as much as $10.5 billion in free cash flow in 2022.

"In the first quarter we continued to strengthen the fundamentals of our business, consistent with our medium-term model," chief financial officer James Kavanaugh said in a press release. "We are a faster-growing, more profitable company with a higher-value business mix, a significant recurring revenue base, and strong cash generation."

10 stocks we like better than IBM

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and IBM wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.