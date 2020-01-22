Why IBM Stock Rose 5% Today

What happened

Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) jumped as much as 4.8% on Wednesday, following an impressive fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday night. By 3 p.m. EST, Big Blue's stock had cooled down somewhat to a 3% gain.

So what

IBM's fourth-quarter sales held steady year over year at $21.8 billion and adjusted earnings fell 3% to $4.71 per share. Your average analyst would have settled for earnings of roughly $4.68 per share on revenue near $21.6 billion. The company also set its full-year profit guidance slightly ahead of current Wall Street projections.

Image source: IBM.

Now what

The computing systems and IT consulting giant expects a return to revenue growth and solid bottom-line earnings in 2020, reaping the cloud computing rewards of buying open-source software veteran Red Hat for $33 billion last summer. It will take a couple of years to pay down the additional debt that the deal required, but the buyout is already paying dividends in the form of a cool $1 billion of additional revenue per quarter and a positive contribution to IBM's free cash flow.

Today's significant price increase makes sense in light of this solid earnings report and optimistic guidance targets.

10 stocks we like better than IBM

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and IBM wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Anders Bylund owns shares of IBM. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.