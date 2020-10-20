Why IBM Stock Just Sank 6.5%

What happened

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported its fiscal Q3 2020 earnings after close of trading Monday. IBM stock is down 6.5% in response as of 11 a.m. EDT today despite nailing the analysts' consensus earnings target, and surpassing it on revenue.

Expected to earn $2.58 per share, IBM matched that on a pro forma basis. It beat the consensus estimate of $17.5 billion in revenue, at $17.6 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

While IBM beat estimates, its revenue still declined by 2.6%. Although that wasn't a lot, it was the company's third straight quarter of declining sales.

Earnings calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) didn't come close to matching the company's headline pro forma number. GAAP profits from continuing operations were only a diluted $1.89 per share. But this was a $0.02 improvement (1.1%) over last year's Q3 number.

Now what

This was a good news/bad news kind of a quarter, but investors' reaction, a 6.5% sell-off, seems pretty unequivocally bad.

On the one hand, IBM declined to give earnings guidance for the current fiscal fourth quarter. Viewed in the context of the three straight quarters of revenue declines, that surely makes investors nervous. Wall Street commentary on the results is far from encouraging, with Morgan Stanley calling IBM "a 2022 stock," and Citigroup warning that IBM is "getting even more complex" in the absence of guidance and the presence of a spinoff, reports TheFly.com.

On the other hand, after spinning off its managed infrastructure services business sometime next year, IBM will be doubling down on cloud computing and artificial intelligence. The company calls this a $1 trillion market opportunity, and it's also the single IBM division that grew in Q3, with sales rising 6.7% and gross profit margins of 77.1%.

That might actually be a positive for IBM.

10 stocks we like better than IBM

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and IBM wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.