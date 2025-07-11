Why IBM (IBM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

IBM (IBM) closed the most recent trading day at $283.59, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 2.28% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of IBM in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 23, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.64, reflecting a 8.64% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $16.59 billion, showing a 5.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

IBM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.95 per share and revenue of $66.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6% and +5.5%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for IBM. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, IBM holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, IBM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.54, which means IBM is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that IBM currently has a PEG ratio of 6.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.3 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

