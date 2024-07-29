Why Iamgold (IAG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Iamgold (IAG) closed at $3.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

The gold and niobium mining company's shares have seen an increase of 4.53% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Iamgold in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 8, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.09, indicating a 1000% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

IAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +266.67% and +52.37%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iamgold. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.61% higher within the past month. Iamgold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Iamgold is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.28.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

