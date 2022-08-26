Why IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Could Be Worth Watching

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine IAA’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In IAA?

Good news, investors! IAA is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $56.93, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, IAA’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will IAA generate?

NYSE:IAA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 26th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of IAA, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -5.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although IAA is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to IAA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IAA for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about IAA as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for IAA (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in IAA, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

