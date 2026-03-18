Why I Wouldn't Touch Tilray Brands Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

Key Points

Tilray's latest financial results were better than we are used to, but they still weren't "good."

The company faces significant uncertainty in the highly regulated cannabis market.

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Is Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) finally bouncing back? After years of poor performance, the stock has climbed 7% over the past 12 months, which isn't bad by its standards. What's more, the market cheered the company's latest financial results. And with regulatory progress in the U.S. cannabis market, some see a bright future ahead for the pot grower. However, Tilray Brands still isn't worth investing in, not even close, in my view. Here's why I'd advise anyone to stay far away.

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Expectations were low

Tilray's financial results over the past five years have been terrible, with slow or non-existent revenue growth, inconsistent margins, and consistent net losses. By now, anytime the company releases a quarterly update, expectations aren't particularly high. That's why even pretty modest results can send the stock price soaring. True, Tilray's latest earnings report, for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026, ending on Nov. 30, showed some signs of improvement. The company's revenue of $217.5 million was a record for this period.

The net loss per share narrowed significantly to $0.41, up from $0.99, and it turned a net debt of $3.8 million in Q1 2026 into a net cash position of $27.4 million this time around. Even so, the company's record revenue only translated into a 3% year-over-year increase; the net loss is still deep, and adjusted free cash flow remains negative. Tilray's efforts to improve its balance sheet and boost its bottom line are commendable, but it may be too little too late for a company that has been bleeding money for a while, and whose prospects depend on a highly regulated cannabis industry. And that's another reason to avoid the stock we'll consider now.

Too much uncertainty

The U.S. cannabis market could present a far larger opportunity than Canada ever did, but the experience of companies that sought to dominate the legal marijuana industry north of the border teaches us a lot. Even supposing cannabis will soon be legalized at the federal level in the U.S. -- which is by no means a guarantee -- companies like Tilray could still encounter significant challenges. Let's mention just two.

First, legalization doesn't mean a complete lack of regulations. There will likely still be rules governing who can purchase cannabis, where, and how, who can sell it, where, and how to obtain the proper authorization to sell, etc. Licensing regulations in Canada were particularly damaging to market growth. Second, legalization would likely invite far more competition. Some might think companies like Tilray would have an advantage since it already has a large portfolio of products that includes fairly well-known brands.

But if companies in industries like tobacco or alcohol -- many of which have name recognition and much more cash than Tilray -- get in on the act, it could be a problem. There is the possibility that Tilray will partner with such a company, but even then, there are still too many unknowns. That strategy also failed for some leading Canadian cannabis companies. Here's the bottom line: Tilray's financial results are, at best, mediocre, and it faces uncertain prospects in its core market. That's why investors should stay far away from the stock.

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Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.