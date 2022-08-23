Why I Still Own Stem Stock

In this video, Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek talks about why he still owns Stem (NYSE: STEM) stock. It's his favorite pure-play energy storage company, and future growth looks bright. He talks about how Stem has delivered on its lofty goals and still has a long growth runway ahead.

Check out the video below for his full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 21, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 22, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Stem, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stem, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Zane Fracek has positions in Stem, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Stem, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.