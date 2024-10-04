Why I Sold My Apple Stock

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) trade as if the company is going to grow revenue and earnings for the foreseeable future. But in reality, Apple's revenue is shrinking. In this video, Travis Hoium explains why the stock looks overvalued and why he sold all of his Apple shares recently.

