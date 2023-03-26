Why I Sold Coinbase After the Silicon Valley Bank Run

The collapse of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) subsidiary Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had an unintended consequence: shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and most cryptocurrencies skyrocketed in the aftermath. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss why Jason took this run-up, combined with his uncertainty around Coinbase's near-term prospects, to sell his shares and step back for now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 26, 2023.

