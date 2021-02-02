Why I Sold Amazon Stock

Many investors look to the wisdom of successful investor Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, for sage investing advice. When asked about when to sell a stock, the Oracle of Omaha offers this advice: "When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever." For many investors, that's easier said than done. In this video clip from a Jan. 14 episode of Motley Fool Live, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Jason Hall discuss techniques for deciding what to sell, including the reasoning behind Withers' sale of the e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Authors note: Amazon is shown in my disclosure below because of my joint ownership of my kids' accounts where they own shares.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Brian Withers: I'm going to do two [questions] in one. I'm going to do David's question and Jason Jackson. David asks, when selling stocks, what techniques do you use to see which stocks are ready for pruning? Jason Jackson asked the reason behind selling Amazon from top positions to not holding at all. Jason gets gets the star for paying attention in class. Yeah. Absolutely. I recently sold the last bit of my Amazon in January. As companies get to be much, much larger, I worry about, one, the complexity of their business. I've worked at IBM, down to small companies with 800 people and larger companies, and I don't know that Amazon is this way, it's one of the most well-run companies world, but just the multiplication of people that have to be involved to do the daily business and then grow that business, over time, I feel like my money is better spent elsewhere. Owning a $1.6 trillion market cap company or owning something like a cloud player that's $50 billion or Asana that's $5 billion. I will err toward the smaller sized companies that have large markets. That's similar to the selling stocks. I have the techniques. I'm down to where I want to add some money that Cloudflare. I don't know how I'm going to do it because I'm just stuck [with high-quality companies I don't want to sell].

Jason Hall: For me, I can address the trimming your weeds kind of thing, because I mentioned earlier, I sold Under Armour (NYSE: UA)(NYSE: UAA). When did I sell on Under Armour? On the 5th, so last last week. Surprisingly enough, I sold Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). I sold completely. Those are two stocks I elected to trim. The reason I sold Under Armour, I'm really, really slow on the trigger to sell out of a company and it took me several years to finally reach the decision that I just don't think Under Armour has the chops to be a market beater anymore. A big part was it was still a moderately relevant size position in my portfolio. It was enough capital to free up that I could allocate it toward what I felt were better ideas. For Chipotle, I've just become less and less interested in following the business. I think it's still a wonderful business. I think it's extremely overvalued, even though they are likely to continue to grow. They have the best unit economics in the restaurant business. They're absolutely at incredible cash-generation. I'm just not interested in owning the business anymore at this point. For me, a lot of it, sometimes, it's just interest. Lots of compelling belief in the business and that's it, at this point in my career.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Brian Withers owns shares of Amazon, Asana, Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Cloudflare, Inc. Jason Hall owns shares of Amazon and Cloudflare, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Cloudflare, Inc., Under Armour (A Shares), and Under Armour (C Shares) and recommends the following options: short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short March 2021 $225 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon, long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.