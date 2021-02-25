Why I See an Opportunity in Salesforce (CRM) Earnings Thanks to Misguided Analysts

When the market closes today, Salesforce (CRM) will release their fourth quarter earnings. As Richard Saintvilus’s excellent preview of that report makes clear, most eyes and ears will be focused on the subsequent management call with analysts. In particular, Richard says, people will be listening out for what is said on the $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack (WORK). I get that, as we have been told that that is what has pushed the stock lower over the last few months, but most of my attention will be elsewhere. I will pay attention to the Slack talk on the call, but will not be looking for what you might expect.

I, in my old-fashioned kind of way, will be looking at EPS and revenue as a guide to the future of CRM, rather than focusing on the acquisition. Maybe I am just too trusting, but it seems not me that in the vast majority of cases when a company “overpays” to expand in the market that they know better than anyone, the criticisms of the chattering classes are what turn out to be wrong. When we look back, any weakness in the stock is almost always a buying opportunity.

Let me give you two very high-profile examples. In 2014, when Apple (AAPL) announced that they were buying Beats by Dre for $3 billion, there was no shortage of people who thought that they had spent all that money an attempt to be cool and get some association with celebrities. It was taken at the time as evidence that Apple without Steve Jobs was doomed, and yet, the 5-year chart for AAPL compared to the S&P 500 still looks strong, with the acquisition now generally seen as a stroke of genius:

Even more widely panned at the time when it was announced was Facebook's (FB) 2012 purchase of Instagram for $1 billion. Plenty of people thought that buying a less relevant competitor, as Instagram was then, was a big mistake. Seven years on, in 2019, Instagram accounted for a quarter of Facebook’s sales, bringing in around $20 billion. The impact on the stock was eerily similar to that on AAPL of the Beats buyout, with FB posting around four times the gains of the S&P 500 gains since the purchase.

And now we turn to Salesforce and its acquisition of Slack.

When analysts and pundits question the wisdom of CRM buying out WORK, forgive me if I tune out that noise and focus instead on actual performance. On that basis, there is likely to be some good news from the company if we look at recent earnings. They have beaten EPS expectations in the last three quarters, with the last two being beats of 394 and 388 percent, so clearly analysts aren’t keeping up. For now, though, let’s just assume that they match the consensus forecast. It would still be good news.

They are expected to report full-year EPS growth of 55% and, more importantly in some ways, are expected to do so on revenue growth of 23.5%. In other words, not only is Salesforce growing, it's also getting better at making money. If you believe that history will repeat and that any perceived overpayment for Slack will soon turn out to be completely irrelevant, then the current weakness in the stock, which has underperformed the market over the last six months, will not last.

So, I too will be looking at what is said about the Slack deal on this afternoon’s call, but for a different reason than most. I will be hoping that traders and analysts don’t hear what they like on the call and sell CRM on that basis. That will mean that, if everything goes as planned, I will be able to pick up a stock that has just reported a great quarter to end a great year at a discount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.