Why I Own WD-40 Stock

Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe tells us why he invests in the WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC). He likes the brand strength, the modest dividend, and the frequent share repurchases. The capital-light business model provides a high return on invested capital too.

Check out the video for his full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 28, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than WD-40

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and WD-40 wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Tyler Crowe has positions in WD-40. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/interninvesting, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.