Why I Own Silicon Valley Bank Stock

Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo breaks down why he owns Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ: SIVB) stock. This bank stock is down big this year, and the economic cycle could be a risk. But Silicon Valley offers investors a unique opportunity to gain exposure to innovative start-up companies.

Check out the video for his full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Oct. 17. The video was published on Oct. 19.

10 stocks we like better than SVB Financial Group

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SVB Financial Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in SVB Financial Group. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.