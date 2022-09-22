Markets
Why I Own Salesforce Stock

Zane Fracek
Nicholas Rossolillo
Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo explains the reasons he holds Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) stock. Salesforce continues to improve customer experience by using more data. This company, included in the Dow Jones index, has gone from providing client relationship management software to marketing, commerce, and analytics too.

Watch the video for his full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept. 20, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 21, 2022.

Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Salesforce, Inc. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/interninvesting, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

