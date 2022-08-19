Why I Own Marvell Stock

Nick Rossolillo explains why he owns Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock in his portfolio. With data centers relying heavily on its technology, Marvell could be a market beater for years to come.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 8, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 18, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology Group

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Marvell Technology Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Marvell Technology Group. The Motley Fool recommends Marvell Technology Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.