Why I Own Berkshire Hathaway Stock

Motley Fool contributor, Jason Hall, explains why he owns Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) stock. Besides the strong track records of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, there is a lot to like about Berkshire.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb. 13, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 16, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Berkshire Hathaway wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.