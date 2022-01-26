Why I Like Unity Software's New Acquisition

Today's video focuses on Unity Software (NYSE: U) and its recent acquisition of Ziva Dynamics. Ziva's tools have been used in numerous movies, shows, and AAA games. Here are some highlights from the video.

Ziva Dynamics has three main products to improve Unity's toolbox. Ziva's main product is Ziva VFX, enabling artists to create lifelike CGI characters. Another product investors might be excited about is ZivaRT, which can help Unity accelerate its real-time 3D content. The acquisition also seems like an investment in technology. Ziva has solved the problem of bringing complex film-quality simulations to real-time 3D. Ziva's solution can accelerate Unity's integration of the tools made by Weta, which was acquired by Unity a few months ago. Emma, a digital human, made the acquisition announcement, powered by state-of-the-art machine learning and running in real-time in Unity. The acquisition can help accelerate Unity's market outside of gaming.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 25, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 25, 2022.



Jose Najarro owns Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

