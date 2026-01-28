Why I Keep Buying More Shares of This Amazing High-Yield Dividend Stock for 2026

Key Points

TotalEnergies is a major French integrated oil company.

The stock currently offers investors a lofty 5.6% dividend yield.

Its business is diversified and is used to operating in tough markets.

10 stocks we like better than TotalEnergies Se ›

TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) is a proven survivor in the oil patch. It is also an innovator that has started to include electricity production in its energy portfolio. The current geopolitical tension in Venezuela and elsewhere could cause some disruption to the energy market, but it won't stop me from continuing to buy TotalEnergies' stock.

Energy prices have always been volatile

While some theorists claim that Wall Street is efficient, the truth is that it can be highly emotional over short periods. That's been highlighted recently with the events in Venezuela, which have investors worried about what might happen to the oil market. However, oil market-moving events aren't actually uncommon, despite the dramatic nature of the current happenings. Oil is a highly volatile commodity, not just some of the time, but all of the time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This is one of the reasons why most investors looking at the energy sector should probably stick with the largest and most diversified companies. That basically means integrated oil giants like ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies. For me, TotalEnergies stands out from the pack.

Why TotalEnergies is still my pick

Like its peers, TotalEnergies has exposure across the entire energy value chain, which helps smooth the effect of commodity price volatility. However, it has also been investing in electricity, further diversifying the mix.

BP and Shell made similar commitments, but they have both walked back their earlier goals. BP and Shell cut their dividends to accommodate the lofty clean energy plans they later abandoned. TotalEnergies made the same clean energy shift, but didn't cut its dividend. I'm a dividend investor, so TotalEnergies' commitment to its dividend, which has been increased regularly, is right up my alley. The yield is a very attractive 5.6%.

The hidden benefit TotalEnergies offers

For most investors, Exxon (3% yield) or Chevron (4.1%) will probably be solid energy picks, as both have decades of annual dividend increases behind them. However, I'm willing to take on some additional risk for a higher yield. Not only is TotalEnergies more diversified with its push into electricity, it also has a long history of successfully operating in markets other energy companies avoid, including a broad presence in Africa.

Emerging market opportunity adds to the allure for me and highlights TotalEnergies' ability to operate in challenging political environments. I'm happy to let my dividends reinvest, buying more TotalEnergies with each quarterly dividend payment, even amid the events unfolding in the energy market today.

Should you buy stock in TotalEnergies Se right now?

Before you buy stock in TotalEnergies Se, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TotalEnergies Se wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in TotalEnergies Se. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends BP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.