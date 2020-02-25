Why I Don't Trust the Stock Market's Early Morning Bounce

After yesterday’s big drop, stock index futures indicated a higher opening this morning. That should surprise no one. Some kind of a bounce after a fall as big as that is what we have become used to. The underlying strength in the U.S. economy has underpinned the market on headline-driven panics over the last year and during that time, there hasn’t been a run of more than four consecutive losing days for the S&P 500. Yesterday was the third down day in a row, so a bounce in early trading was far more likely than a continuation.

Even so, investors should be wary of it for a number of reasons.

First, let’s look at the technical picture.

Yesterday’s action in the S&P 500, shown in the 1-Minute, 1-Day chart above was interesting and illuminating.

The market opened a lot lower than Friday’s close, then after a very brief attempt at a rally early on, headed even lower. At 1:18 PM the tide turned, and it began to look as if afternoon buying would push the index to a close higher than the open. That would fit the pattern of other recent big drops, where every decline has seen bargain hunters emerge and cause a pretty quick reversal.

Yesterday, though, was different.

As you can see, the last hour of the day was marked by heavy selling again. We didn’t quite get to the day’s low before the close, but the message was pretty clear. Traders weren’t expecting much of a bounce, if any, this morning. Nobody wanted to be caught long and wrong.

In this situation, that cautious approach makes far more sense than bargain hunting.

I have said on several occasions here that logically, selling on coronavirus fears makes no sense at this point. It is, in the grand scheme of things, still a minor, albeit fast spreading disease. I stand by that, and believe that in a few months it will have gone the way of SARS, MERS, Ebola, Zika and all the others: it may not have gone away, but it will have dropped from the headlines and be all but forgotten.

The problem is that it is becoming increasingly clear that, for now, that logic is not what is driving things. Instead, what we are seeing is a move based on fear, and that is way more powerful than logic.

There are also some rational reasons to sell at this point. There have been several profit and revenue warnings from corporations that have been directly tied to coronavirus, or more accurately to the panicked response to it. That puts direct pressure on stocks, and for good reason.

I am sure that being cautious is the responsible thing for companies to do, but the cynic in me can’t help but suspect that some CEOs see making such announcements as a win-win. If they do have a weak quarter, whether it is attributable to coronavirus or not, they have a pre-made excuse. If they don't, they will look like heroes, battling past all the fear to maintain profits. Why wouldn’t you issue a carefully worded warning?

Cynicism aside though, those warnings will probably continue for a while, as will the other factor that is weighing on stocks but hasn’t received anything like the attention that the virus has. I pointed out yesterday that Bernie Sanders’ ongoing success in the Democratic primary race is probably far scarier for most of Wall Street than a virus that has so far infected 35 people in America.

If Sanders eventually emerges as the nominee, or even wins the general election, whether or not you believe that it would be bad for stocks, his success in the race will be a gift to bears that will keep on giving. The primary campaign will be in the headlines for a while, and each poll that shows him leading will prompt one more hedge fund manager to take some profit.

Even as I have been writing this piece, the S&P has started to give back some of its early morning gains and it wouldn’t take much of a continuation of that downward trend to take us back below yesterday’s low and set up an even bigger drop. Stay cautious.

