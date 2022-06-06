Why I Don't Own Bitcoin, but Am Closely Watching These 2 Crypto Projects

In this clip from "The Crypto Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 18, Fool.com contributor Travis Hoium takes a member's question about cryptocurrencies and explains why he would purchase more of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

10 stocks we like better than Solana

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Solana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Travis Hoium: Would we be comfortable adding to Ethereum, Solana? Those are the two that I own. I don't own any Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). This maybe gets to another one of the other questions that McCund has about the halving related to Bitcoin. Bitcoin is one that I want to see the utility that's involved in Bitcoin. It's a store of value. It's a gold I think is the best argument for it, and that's not something that I understand or invest in normally, gold. That's one that I have not bought at all.

But Ethereum and Solana, I believe Solana was the one that I added to most recently and they're both ones that I am bullish on and this has been a big pullback since I own mostly NFTs. What tends to happen is that the value of the cryptocurrency will fall in the value of the NFT in crypto terms will rise at least a little bit. That blunts the blow for me from a valuation perspective, not saying that it's good when crypto values fall, but I think both of those I would be comfortable adding at this point because of what we talked about.

There's building going on on both of those blockchains and I think that still continues with some, or at least the best projects in the NFT space. That's my thoughts on that right now.

Travis Hoium has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.