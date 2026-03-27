Why I Can't Stop Buying This Popular ETF Even Though It's Up More Than 10% Already in 2026.

Key Points

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 this year.

The fund remains an attractive investment opportunity.

Its focus on dividend growth positions it to continue delivering robust total returns.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) is one of the more popular ETFs, especially among income-focused investors. That's due to its attractive dividend yield, strong historical returns, and low costs. It's become one of my favorite ETFs to buy.

I recently bought a few more shares of the top ETF even though its price has surged more than 10% this year, vastly outperforming the S&P 500, which is down almost 5% on the year. Here's why I can't stop buying this top ETF.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Still an attractive investment

While an investment in the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 this year, the fund remains attractive. The ETF currently has a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.3%, nearly triple the S&P 500's 1.2%. That's because it focuses on investing in higher-yielding dividend stocks.

Most of these companies trade at lower valuations, giving them higher yields. For example, the ETF's holdings currently trade at about 20 times earnings and about 10.7 times cash flow. That's cheaper than the S&P 500, which trades at 22.3 times earnings and 14.5 times cash flow.

With a significantly higher yield and a lower valuation, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF remains an attractive investment opportunity despite its share price run-up this year.

Its long-term strategy should continue to pay dividends

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a simple investment strategy. It tracks an index (Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index) designed to measure the performance of 100 top high-yield dividend stocks. It screens companies based on several dividend quality characteristics, including yield, five-year dividend growth rate, and financial strength. That focus on dividend growth is worth noting because it has historically driven the highest annual returns among stocks based on their dividend policies:

Dividend policy Returns Dividend growers and initiators 10.2% No change in dividend policy 6.8% Dividend cutters and eliminators -0.9% Dividend non-payers 4.3%

The index's current holdings have grown their dividends at a rate of more than 8% annually over the last five years. That's faster than the S&P 500, which has grown its dividend at a 5% annualized rate during that period. As a result, the fund offers a higher current yield than the S&P 500 and is delivering a higher income growth rate.

That growth component has had a significant impact on the fund's long-term returns. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has delivered a more than 11% annualized total return over the past one-, three-, five-, and 10-year periods as well as since its inception in 2011 (13.3% annualized). It has benefited from the growing dividend income of its holdings and from the appreciation as these companies grow their earnings.

An excellent ETF to buy and hold

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is more than just a passive income investment. It delivers strong total returns as its underlying holdings grow their earnings and dividends. That's why I can't stop buying this fund even though its share price has surged this year. I fully expect it to continue generating robust returns over the long term due to its focus on holding the top high-yielding dividend growth stocks.

Should you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,659!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,095,404!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 27, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.