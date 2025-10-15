Why Hyster-Yale (HY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Hyster-Yale (HY) ended the recent trading session at $36.65, demonstrating a +1.41% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had gained 0.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 1.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hyster-Yale in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 96.91% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $955.69 million, down 5.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $3.77 billion, demonstrating changes of -91.65% and -12.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Hyster-Yale is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Hyster-Yale is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.3.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY)

