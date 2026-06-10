Why Hyliion Holdings Stock Charged Higher Today

Key Points

Needham initiated coverage on Hyliion stock.

Investors would be wise to watch the company's progress towards commercializing its Karno power module.

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It's been a while since an analyst has held Hyliion Holdings (NYSEMKT: HYLN) shares in such high regard. With an analyst initiating coverage and taking a bullish stance on the manufacturer of module power systems, investors are clearly enthusiastic about the prospect of adding Hyliion stock to their portfolios.

As of 12:26 p.m. ET, Hyliion's shares are up 7%, after retreating from an earlier 15.1% rise.

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Potential to power even higher

Setting a $9 price target, Needham analyst Sean Milligan initiated coverage of Hyliion stock with a buy rating this morning. The last time an analyst set such a high price target was in November 2021, when a Cantor Fitzgerald analyst set a $12 price target for the stock.

Based on Hyliion's closing price of $6.34 yesterday, Milligan's price target implies upside of 42%.

According to Thefly.com, Milligan based his outlook on confidence that the company will begin commercialization of its Karno power module in the next 12 months and that it will become a "disruptor within bring-your-own power end markets."

The Karno power module has various applications, including data centers. In Q1 2026, the company announced it signed a letter of intent with a data center developer to supply 250 Karno Cores over five years.

Is now the time to click the buy button on Hyliion?

While one analyst has higher hopes for Hyliion's stock, investors would be well-advised to take the industrial stock's price target with a grain of salt. A better approach is to focus on the company's progress in commercializing its Karno power module. Should the company succeed in bringing the power module to market, it will be an auspicious sign -- one worth investors getting charged up about, as it suggests the company can gain market share in the data center market.

Should you buy stock in Hyliion right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.