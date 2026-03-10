Why Hycroft Mining Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

Key Points

Both gold and silver rallied on the back of a softening U.S. dollar.

This, in turn, was due largely to optimism about a potential end to the Iran conflict.

10 stocks we like better than Hycroft Mining ›

As with most companies specializing in precious metals, Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) stock is very sensitive to price developments in its chosen minerals. A surge in such prices, particularly that for Hycroft's No. 1 metal, silver, led bullish investors to load up on the company's shares. Over the course of the day, they increased by an impressive 10%.

Good as gold

In late-afternoon trading, spot prices for both silver and gold rose notably, with silver increasing by over $2 (approximately 2%) to just under $90 per ounce, and gold adding more than $10 to $5,208 per ounce.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The movements of the two metals, eternally popular worldwide, are dependent on a host of geopolitical and economic factors.

What drove Tuesday's rally was a decline in the dollar's value. It had previously strengthened, in no small part due to a "flight to safety" as the Iran war kicked off (many investors consider the U.S. currency a less risky holding than certain investments during times of difficulty). Global companies and other institutions also scramble for greenbacks in such periods, to ensure they have enough on hand for dollar-denominated purchases.

Monday afternoon, President Trump indicated that the conflict -- well, America's role in it, at least -- could be nearing its end. That greatly helped put the kibosh on the "panic rally" in the dollar, weakening its value... and making dollar-denominated assets cheaper for those with the currency in their wallets. Hence the rally in gold, silver, and other desirable goods.

Caution warranted

Hycroft didn't have any important news of its own to report Tuesday, so we can attribute the rally in its stock chiefly to that action in precious metals. However, whether this rally is sustained will depend significantly on the course of the war and its impact on those who spend dollars. Given the ongoing uncertainty, investors should be very cautious and not get swept up in those price movements.

Should you buy stock in Hycroft Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Hycroft Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hycroft Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.