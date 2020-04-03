Why Hyatt, Marriott, and Park Hotels Stocks Are Sinking Today

What happened

Shares of hoteliers are taking it on the chin today, with Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) stock down 3.1%, Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) off 5.4%, and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) falling 7.7% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT Friday. Earlier today, all three stocks were down much more, with Park dropping nearly 13%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

There doesn't seem to be any news about these three stocks today. But the past couple of days have seen a wave of bad economic news that promises to damage stocks broadly, and hotel stocks should be no exception.

On Wednesday, the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs warned that global gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to shrink nearly 1% this year.

On Thursday, Fitch Ratings basically doubled that prediction, saying we're in the midst of what will become a "deep" recession in which global GDP will fall 1.9%.

In the U.S. specifically, Morgan Stanley warns that real GDP could fall 5.5% in 2020.

While Bank of America thinks the situation will be even worse: The "deepest recession on record" will cause U.S. GDP to fall 10.4% this year.

Now what

What does this mean for hotel stocks? Fewer companies earning less profit will send fewer managers to stay at hotels on business trips. Former employees of companies, laid off from their jobs, won't have money for vacations this year.

And all of this is what happens after hotels reopen for business. Right now, we're still in the phase where hoteliers are closing their hotels and furloughing staff members because almost no one is booking stays in hotels.

This is why hotel stocks are down today: The situation is bad now, and even when it gets better, business is probably still going to be pretty miserable for some time to come.

10 stocks we like better than Marriott International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Marriott International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.