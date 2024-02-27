Why Hut 8 (HUT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Hut 8 (HUT) closed the latest trading day at $9.29, indicating a +0.76% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the crypto currency mining company had gained 9.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hut 8 in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 88.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $43.3 million, indicating a 169.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hut 8. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

