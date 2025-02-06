Why Huntington Ingalls Is Sinking Today

Military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls (NYSE: HII) missed quarterly expectations, and its issues are likely to continue into the new year.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls traded down 17% as of 11:15 a.m. ET, as investors see little reason to get excited about the stock right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

It's tough to turn a battleship

Huntington Ingalls is one of two major shipbuilders for the military, and its massive Newport News, Virginia, shipyard is responsible for producing the nation's aircraft carriers and other important vessels. But these ships are complex, and issues related to supply chain disruptions and higher-than-expected costs at Newport News weighed down quarterly results.

The defense contractor earned $3.15 per share in the quarter on sales of $3 billion, falling short of Wall Street's $3.38 per share on $3.06 billion expectations. Newport News posted a 2.4% margin and a 4.6% year-over-year sales increase, well below the 6.3% margin on declining sales posted by Huntington's Gulf Coast operation.

Part of the issue is the extended timetable from award to completion. Huntington Ingalls won a lot of the business it is now working to complete prior to the pandemic-related supply chain and labor issues. Deals that made economic sense at the time are now struggling to be completed profitability.

"We continue to make progress on ships put under contract pre-COVID, and are working diligently with our customers to put over $50 billion of new work under contract," CEO Chris Kastner said in a statement. "We enter 2025 focused on our mission to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation."

Is Huntington Ingalls stock a buy?

Eventually the pre-pandemic work will be done, but even then, it will not be clear sailing for Huntington Ingalls. With the U.S. military being judicious with ship purchases, Huntington will struggle to retain trained workers, which adds to the cost each time a new ship is commissioned.

Huntington, unlike most defense contractors, is overly reliant on only one branch of the military. The U.S. government needs Huntington's capabilities, and there should be a stream of new business up ahead. But for investors seeking sustained and predictable returns, there are better options among defense stocks.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $323,686 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,026 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $545,283!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.