Why Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) was down 7.69% at $2.28. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 2.49% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 1.56% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, up 44.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $8.77 million. These totals would mark changes of +83.81% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Humacyte, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 77, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.