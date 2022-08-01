Why Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Could Be Worth Watching

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Hudson Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Hudson Technologies?

Good news, investors! Hudson Technologies is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Hudson Technologies’s ratio of 6.36x is below its peer average of 13.2x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. What’s more interesting is that, Hudson Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Hudson Technologies?

NasdaqCM:HDSN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -9.7% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Hudson Technologies. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HDSN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HDSN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HDSN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, Hudson Technologies has 6 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Hudson Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

