Why HudBay Minerals (HBM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

HudBay Minerals (HBM) closed the most recent trading day at $16.13, moving +2.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the mining company had lost 7.9% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 12, 2025. On that day, HudBay Minerals is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $440.07 million, down 9.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of +72.92% and +11.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% lower. Right now, HudBay Minerals possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, HudBay Minerals is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.88, which means HudBay Minerals is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

