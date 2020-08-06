Markets
Why HubSpot Stock Jumped on Thursday

Daniel Sparks
What happened

Shares of marketing software company HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) jumped on Thursday, rising 10.5% as of 1:55 p.m. EDT.

The tech stock's gain follows HubSpot's second-quarter earnings release. Shares are likely trading higher because the company beat expectations for its top and bottom line. In addition, management lifted its view for the full year.

HubSpot reported second-quarter revenue of $203.6 million, up 25% from the year-ago period. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share for the period was $0.34, up from $0.31 in the year-ago period.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $195.6 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.24.

"The world is evolving this year -- from offline to online, from old to new -- at a far greater pace than anyone could have expected," said HubSpot CEO Brian Halligan in the company's second-quarter earnings release. "At HubSpot, we feel well positioned to help companies navigate that change and come out stronger on the other side."

Now what

The company's third-quarter guidance was also impressive. Management said it expected third-quarter revenue to be between $210 million and $211 million. On average, analysts were expecting third-quarter revenue of $200.45 million. Notably, this guidance factors in "heightened uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," management said.

