Why HubSpot Stock Is Down in Volatile Trading on Thursday

What happened

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) are having a volatile trading day after the company reported first-quarter earnings results. The stock had gained as much as 2% at the open before dipping as much as 5%, and was down 3% as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. The company beat profit expectations and issued strong revenue guidance, but tech stocks have been under pressure for months.

So what

Revenue in the first quarter increased 41% to $281.4 million, in line with Wall Street's forecast. That resulted in adjusted net income of $15.7 million, or $0.31 per share, which was better than the $0.29 per share in adjusted profits that analysts were modeling for. The customer relationship management (CRM) technology company ended the quarter with nearly 114,000 total customers.

Image source: HubSpot.

"We entered 2021 strong with the launch of Operations Hub and another quarter of tremendous growth across the business," Chief Customer Officer Yamini Rangan said in a statement. "We believe there's still a massive opportunity ahead as companies continue to adapt to doing business in a digital-first world."

Now what

HubSpot's guidance for the second quarter calls for revenue in the range of $293 million to $297 million, comfortably above the $278.3 million in sales that the market is looking for. Adjusted earnings per share should be $0.30 to $0.32, which is below the consensus estimate of $0.33 per share. The company is forecasting full-year revenue of around $1.24 billion, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $1.17 billion.

10 stocks we like better than HubSpot

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HubSpot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends HubSpot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.