Why Hubspot Stock Is a Compelling Opportunity Right Now

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) appears to have some encouraging growth signs over the next year. In this video clip from "The Earnings Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 11, Fool contributors Danny Vena and Brian Withers look at two reasons why the software company could be attractive for investors.

10 stocks we like better than HubSpot

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HubSpot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Danny Vena: Now, a couple of things that I wanted to share that I thought were really exciting. I went in, and I checked on the company's conference call. One of the things the company said on the conference call was, that they had some leavers that they could pull that was actually, going to enhance their growth.

They had recently added payments that was integrated into their CRM solution and commerce. What the company said was that, to small and medium-sized businesses, that are trying to increase their market share online, what they found is having payments and commerce embedded deeply into their customer relationship management software was really key to being able to engage this way.

They said that their customers are really validating this hypothesis. That their commerce solution is and this is a quote, "Much more powerful when it's natively built inside of the CRM." That is from Yamini Rangan, the company's chief executive officer.

Finally, one other thing that's helping drive the stock this morning, is the fact that the company actually got an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. That was from Cowen analyst, J. Derrick Wood, who upgraded HubSpot to buy from hold and raised his price target from $600 a share to $750 a share. Just for context, this morning, after earnings, HubSpot stock is running at about $565. That's pretty solid growth.

What he used to justify that, he said, HubSpot is a compelling opportunity and for two reasons. One is the stock that's down 35% from its high in November, with no change in the company-specific information. This was just all part of the tech-driven downdraft that happened with not only technology but high-growth companies.

He also talked about management's highly confident tone regarding these growth leaders, particularly, the e-commerce and the payments business. I think, HubSpot really did everything that they needed to do this quarter. Investors are bidding the stock up. Last time I checked, it was up about 4% this morning.

Brian Withers: Awesome. They nailed it all across the board on this quarter. Just so members understand, when an analyst makes a price prediction, that's a one-year price prediction. To have something in the 700s, when the stock is in the 500s, that analyst thinks that there's a number of tailwinds over the next 12 months that could fuel the stock. It's just one person's opinion. We're in it for the long term, but that's absolutely a positive sign when analysts think that the stock could go that much in the next 12 months.

Brian Withers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Danny Vena owns HubSpot. The Motley Fool owns and recommends HubSpot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.