Why HSBC Stock Topped the Market Today

Sprawling international banking conglomerate HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) pleased the market with its first quarterly-earnings report of 2024, although the company's CEO shocked some with a surprise resignation.

Both of these developments occurred well before market open Tuesday. Investors reacted to them by trading the company's U.S.-listed American depositary receipts (ADRs) up by more than 3.3% across the day. That contrasted well with the S&P 500 index's 1.3% slide.

A convincing top-line beat and a resignation

Taking the earlier of those two big news items first, HSBC announced that CEO Noel Quinn informed the bank's board of directors that he is stepping down after a five-year stint in the position. His date of departure hasn't been set; the company said he will continue in the role while the board goes through the process of finding a successor. It said it will consider both internal candidates and outsiders for the job.

HSBC's first-quarter results were unveiled just after that, revealing that the bank earned revenue of $20.8 billion, or 3% higher year over year. Net income, when adjusted for certain one-time or extraordinary items, fell to $6.3 billion ($0.34 per ADR) from the year-ago profit of slightly over $7 billion.

That top-line figure well exceeded the average-analyst estimate of $16.7 billion. Estimates for adjusted-net income were not available.

Shareholder returns

HSBC also declared an interim dividend of $0.10 per ADR, plus a special dividend totaling $0.21 per ADR from the recent sale of its Canadian assets. Bolstering these shareholder-pleasing measures, it also announced its intention to launch a new stock-repurchase program of up to $3 billion.

The two dividends will be paid in June; the company did not get more precise about timing, nor did it specify an ex-dividend date or dates. It plans to begin the share-buyback initiative after its annual general meeting in May.

Should you invest $1,000 in HSBC Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in HSBC Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and HSBC Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2024

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.