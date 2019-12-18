Why H&R Block (HRB) Stock Might be a Great Pick

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is H&R Block, Inc. HRB. This is because this security in the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, H&R Block is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have narrowed from a loss of 60 cents per share to a loss of 54 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from earnings of $2.01 per share to $2.45 per share. This has helped HRB to earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider H&R Block. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.