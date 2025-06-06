Why Is H&R Block (HRB) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for H&R Block (HRB). Shares have lost about 1.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is H&R Block due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.07% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, H&R Block has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, H&R Block has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

H&R Block is part of the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Over the past month, Cimpress (CMPR), a stock from the same industry, has gained 6.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

Cimpress reported revenues of $789.47 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +1.1%. EPS of -$0.33 for the same period compares with -$0.15 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Cimpress is expected to post earnings of $0.97 per share, indicating a change of -77.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -18.9% over the last 30 days.

Cimpress has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

