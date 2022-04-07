Why HP Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

HP's (NYSE: HPQ) share price is rising sharply this morning after investors found out that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recently took an 11% stake in the personal computer and printer company.

The tech stock is up by 16.3% as of 10:47 a.m. ET.

So what

Berkshire Hathaway revealed in an SEC filing yesterday that it had purchased about 121 million shares of HP. That massive purchase now makes Warren Buffett's company the largest shareholder of HP.

The move comes on the heels of Berkshire Hathaway's acquiring the insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion.

When Buffett's company snatches up a significant portion of a company's stock or makes an acquisition, investors often pay close attention because of Buffett's proven track record as a successful investor.

Additionally, the fact that Berkshire bought shares of a technology company -- technology being a sector that Buffett typically stayed away from for many years (before buying Apple stock about six years ago) -- is likely causing additional enthusiasm from HP investors.

Now what

It's no surprise that HP investors are excited about this latest development. When Buffett's Berkshire invests in a company, it often signals to other investors that buying shares of the company could be a good long-term investment strategy.

With today's huge share price jump, HP's stock has gained a very impressive 47% over the past six months. And with Berkshire now HP's largest shareholder, investors are hoping that they have more to look forward to in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than HP

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HP wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Chris Neiger owns Apple. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.