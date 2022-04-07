Why HP Stock Is Soaring This Week

What happened

HP (NYSE: HPQ) stock is jumping this week following news that Berkshire Hathaway, which is led by CEO Warren Buffett, made a significant investment in the company. The PC and printer maker's share price was up roughly 13.7% from the previous week's market close as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Securities filings made by Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it had purchased roughly 121 million shares of HP stock, which was worth roughly $4.2 billion based on the price at yesterday's market close. The purchase made Buffett's company HP's largest stock holder, with an ownership position of roughly 11%.

So what

Buffett and the Berkshire team have a fantastic track record of identifying stocks at trading levels that leave room for long-term growth, and news that the company has invested in a business often leads to a significant rise in that company's share price. Based on the large share purchase, the Oracle of Omaha clearly believes HP is positioned to deliver strong returns.

While Buffett has long had a reputation for being somewhat averse to the tech sector, he and the Berkshire Hathaway team have gradually been shifting the company's stock portfolio to have a more technology-heavy focus. Apple is famously the largest position in its stock portfolio and currently accounts for roughly 46% of current holdings, the company bought billions' worth of Verizon stock late in 2020, and it snatched up shares of data services company Snowflake at the company's initial public offering that year as well. HP is the latest addition to the family of Berkshire-backed tech stocks, and the vote of confidence is generating excitement among other investors.

Now what

After climbing 1% in 2021, HP's printer revenue fell 4% year over year in the first quarter, but a 15% uptick in PC hardware sales more than offset the decline. The company's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share came in at $1.10 in Q1, which was above management's midpoint guidance of $1.02 per share. For the full-year period, the hardware maker expects adjusted earnings to be between $4.18 per share and $4.38 per share and free cash flow of at least $4.5 billion.

While Berkshire has recently been warming up to some more growth-dependent tech plays, this was clearly a value-oriented buy. Even after the recent stock price surge, HP still trades at relatively modest valuation multiples.

HP now has a market capitalization of roughly $42.4 billion, and the company is valued at approximately 9.4 times this year's expected earnings and 64% of expected sales. The company also pays a dividend, which currently yields roughly 2.2%.

10 stocks we like better than HP

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HP wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.