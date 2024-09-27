Why HP Stock Dived by Almost 4% on Friday

HP (NYSE: HPQ) wasn't exactly the belle of the stock market ball on Friday. Although the company had little of its own news to report that day, its shares were shaken by a new research note by an analyst. This led to an outflow of investors from the stock, leaving it nearly 4% down in price at market close. That was a notably more pronounced decline than the 0.1% dip of the S&P 500 index.

Too dependent on EPS-boosting stock buybacks

That analyst move was a recommendation downgrade enacted by Wamsi Mohan of influential Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). Well before market open on Wednesday, Mohan knocked his recommendation on HP down one peg, to neutral from his previous buy. He maintained his price target of $37 per share.

In his view, the veteran tech company's earnings-per-share (EPS) growth will come not from organic improvements in profitability but from stock repurchases that reduce the number of shares outstanding. Mohan feels that potential upside from PC sales, due to factors such as the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities in newer models, won't compensate for expected declines in the profit margins for printer products.

"Our sensitivity analysis suggests that it will be hard to drive material positive estimate revisions," he concluded in his analysis.

Not all is lost

Mohan added that several factors could provide a lift to HP's fundamentals if realized. Among these are a more robust PC refresh cycle, stronger-than-anticipated cost cutting derived from continued restructuring, and beneficial changes in corporate strategy coming from recently appointed CEO Karen Parkhill.

Should you invest $1,000 in HP right now?

Before you buy stock in HP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and HP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $760,130!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America and HP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.