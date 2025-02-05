Why HP (HPQ) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

HP (HPQ) closed the most recent trading day at $32.57, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had lost 4.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 27, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking an 8.64% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.48 billion, indicating a 2.25% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

HPQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $55.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.33% and +2.89%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for HP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. HP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, HP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.02.

Also, we should mention that HPQ has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Micro Computers industry stood at 1.56 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

