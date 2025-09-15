Why Howmet (HWM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Howmet (HWM) was up +1.87% at $189.25. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries had gained 8.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 0.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Howmet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.9, signifying a 26.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.04 billion, reflecting a 11.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

HWM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $8.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.71% and +9.35%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Howmet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Howmet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 51.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.49.

It's also important to note that HWM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

