Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were soaring 14.8% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Monday. The nice gain came after the company announced that Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) plans to acquire Horizon in a deal that values the smaller drugmaker at $27.8 billion.

So what

This news wasn't exactly a surprise. Horizon revealed a couple of weeks ago that it was in preliminary discussions with Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, and Sanofi about potentially being acquired.

What wasn't known then, though, was what the price tag of any deal might be. Investors are understandably pleased with the $116.50 per share Amgen plans to pay. It represents a premium of 47.9% above Horizon's closing price on Nov. 29 -- the day before the company announced acquisition discussions. It also reflects a premium of 19.7% above Horizon's closing price on Friday, Dec. 9.

Amgen shareholders don't seem to be as thrilled with the buyout of Horizon. Shares of the big biotech stock were down a little in early trading on Monday. However, Amgen CEO Robert Bradway called the acquisition "a compelling opportunity for Amgen." He said that Horizon's approved drugs Tepezza, Krystexxa, and Uplizna would help Amgen. Bradway also stated that Horizon's pipeline was a good fit with Amgen's programs in development.

Now what

Amgen's acquisition of Horizon isn't a done deal just yet. Horizon's shareholders must first approve the buyout. It also must receive a thumbs-up from the Irish High Court and clear regulatory hurdles in several countries, including the U.S. Amgen and Horizon expect that all of this will be done in the first half of 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Horizon Therapeutics Public

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Horizon Therapeutics Public wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.