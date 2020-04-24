Why Horace Mann (HMN) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Horace Mann in Focus

Horace Mann (HMN) is headquartered in Springfield, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -23.8% since the start of the year. The provider of auto and homeowners' insurance for teachers and other educators is paying out a dividend of $0.3 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.61% compared to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 3.25% and the S&P 500's yield of 2.23%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.20 is up 4.3% from last year. In the past five-year period, Horace Mann has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.47%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Horace Mann's payout ratio is 53%, which means it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, HMN expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $2.70 per share, with earnings expected to increase 22.73% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, HMN is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

