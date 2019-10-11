Why Homebuilder ETFs Are Rising

Homebuilders have rebounded strongly this year after concerns about an economic downturn and weak housing market had sent their shares plunging last year.

Recent housing data has been largely positive, thanks to falling mortgage rates, low unemployment and rising wages.

The most popular homebuilder ETF—the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is a market cap weighted ETF of home construction stocks.

Top holdings--D.R. Horton (DRI), Lennar Corporation (LEN) and NVR (NVR)—account for almost 36% of the portfolio.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB), is an equal-weighted ETF that includes building-products and home-furnishing companies as well in addition to homebuilders. Home Depot (HD) and Whirlpool (WHR) are among its top holdings.

