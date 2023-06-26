Why Home Depot Stock Was a Winner Today

What happened

Not for the first time this month, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock was the recipient of an analyst's price-target increase. That little flash of optimism ignited more interest in the retailer, and its share price closed more than 2% higher as a result. By contrast, the bellwether S&P 500 index slumped on the day, falling by nearly 0.5%.

So what

Well before market open, Chuck Grom of Gordon Haskett raised his fair value estimate of Home Depot stock to $315 per share, adding $15 to his previous level of $300. He maintained his accumulate (buy, in other words) recommendation on the stock.

This was only the latest in a series of recent price-target hikes by increasingly more bullish analysts on the storied retail industry mainstay. These followed an investor update issued by Home Depot in mid-June in which the company reaffirmed its existing guidance for the entirety of its fiscal 2023.

Although the company continues to expect declines in sales and comparable sales by 2% to 5% compared to the previous year, and per-share earnings to fall by 7% to 13%, it did say that the overall U.S. market should continue to rise.

It quoted CEO Ted Decker as saying that

We operate in a large and highly fragmented market with unique characteristics that make it one of the most attractive sectors in retail, if not the economy as a whole. While we are the number one home improvement retailer in the world, we have a relatively small share of the market today, and there are significant opportunities in front of us.

Now what

A clutch of analysts took those remarks to heart, including Jefferies's Jonathan Matuszewski. In the wake of that update, he cranked his Home Depot price target higher, moving it to $349 per share from $337. Like his colleague Grom, he maintained the existing buy recommendation on the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Home Depot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot and Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.