Why Home Depot Stock Sank Today

What happened

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) led the stock market lower Tuesday morning. The world's largest home improvement retailer shared its fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings report and full-year update with investors, and the initial response was to sell the stock.

Home Depot shares dropped as much as 4% in early trading. But the stock pared those losses for several reasons and traded lower by just 1.4% as of 1:15 p.m. ET.

The stock's decline brought year-to-date returns to a negative 10%.

So what

The company beat earnings per share (EPS) expectations, aided by Home Depot's ongoing share repurchase plan. Reducing share count increased per-share earnings, and the company bought back $2.9 billion of its stock in the quarterly period ended April 30.

But investors focused on a big revenue miss and management's reduced guidance going forward. Home Depot reported revenue of $37.26 billion versus an expected $38.3 billion, according to Refinitiv. That was its biggest revenue miss since 2002 and the reasons behind it rattled investors.

Now what

CEO Ted Decker explained the results and guidance change this way:

After a three-year period of unprecedented growth for our sector, during which we grew sales by over $47 billion, we expected that fiscal 2023 would be a year of moderation for the home improvement market. Our sales for the quarter were below our expectations, primarily driven by lumber deflation and unfavorable weather, particularly in our Western division, as extreme weather in California disproportionately impacted our results. We also observed more broad-based pressure across the business compared to when we reported fourth-quarter results a few months ago.

Sales guidance for the full fiscal year was lowered to a decline of 2% and 5% versus fiscal 2022. That compares to the prior estimate of flat sales comparisons. A previous mid-single-digit year-over-year decline in earnings per share is now thought to become a drop of between 7% and 13%.

Home Depot caters to both residential homeowners and professional contractors, helping to balance its business. But it can't avoid being affected by less housing demand or an economic slowdown when those events occur. That is likely to be a near-term issue, however. Investors who pushed the stock off of its morning lows were looking long term, which makes sense based on the past success of the company.

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Home Depot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2023

Howard Smith has positions in Home Depot. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.